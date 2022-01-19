Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

VTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.51.

Shares of Vtex stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50. Vtex has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

