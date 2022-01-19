W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

