W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.