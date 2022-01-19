Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77. 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 364,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNC. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.