Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 39,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

