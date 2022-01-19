Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $279.50

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 269.82 ($3.68), with a volume of 49774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.40 ($3.78).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The company has a market capitalization of £691.17 million and a PE ratio of 33.80.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.