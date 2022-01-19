WAX Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $714.14 million and $28.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,838,718,965 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,004,352 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

