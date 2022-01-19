WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $3,079,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 262.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 85.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $231.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.88. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

