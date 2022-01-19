Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 9,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73. Weber has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.