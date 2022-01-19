Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WBS opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

