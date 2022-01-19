Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Head-To-Head Analysis

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CoreSite Realty and Wereldhave, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 10 3 0 2.14 Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus target price of $156.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given CoreSite Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Wereldhave’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.34 $79.31 million $2.06 82.24 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

