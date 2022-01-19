WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $144.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.14. 1,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.