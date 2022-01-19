Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

WDO opened at C$10.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

