Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) versus C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Head to Head Comparison

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 9.30 $506.60 million $8.28 14.36 C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million $8.46 6.32

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $123.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 46.41% 22.40% 1.90% C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38%

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats C&F Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

