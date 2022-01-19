Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

