Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE WLK opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

