Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given New GBX 3,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($51.85) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WPM stock opened at GBX 2,964 ($40.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,095.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($31.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,620.90 ($49.41). The company has a market capitalization of £13.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

