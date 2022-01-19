Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,099 ($42.28) on Monday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,005.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.