William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 116,928 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $30,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

