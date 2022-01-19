William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.04 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 53,531.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 393.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

