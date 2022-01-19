William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 50,754.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837,446 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,186,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several research firms have commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

