William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 47,249.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 100,911 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

