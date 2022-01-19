William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.