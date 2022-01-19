William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,057,188 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 48,163.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHE opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $913.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

