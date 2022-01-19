William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 353,005 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

