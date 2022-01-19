Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.57

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.57 and traded as low as C$36.86. Winpak shares last traded at C$37.74, with a volume of 37,629 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Winpak news, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$92,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$203,775. Also, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.94 per share, with a total value of C$287,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,587,802. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,670 shares of company stock valued at $386,372.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

