Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Wipro has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years. Wipro has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wipro by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wipro by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

