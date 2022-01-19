Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $115,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 134,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,221,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

