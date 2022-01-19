Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

