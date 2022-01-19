Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,749 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

