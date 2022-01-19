Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 182,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,638 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.45. The company had a trading volume of 406,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.82. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.72 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

