Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

