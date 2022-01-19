Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $132.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,000 shares of company stock worth $148,348,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Workiva by 74.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

