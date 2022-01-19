World Asset Management Inc Has $329,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

PCG stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.