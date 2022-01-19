World Asset Management Inc Has $356,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $20,064,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,540 shares of company stock worth $45,131,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

