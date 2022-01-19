World Asset Management Inc Has $380,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.39.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

