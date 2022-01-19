World Asset Management Inc Has $395,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $670.09 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.25.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

