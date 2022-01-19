World Asset Management Inc Sells 137 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,232,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Henry Schein by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

