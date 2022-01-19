World Asset Management Inc Sells 137 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,232,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Henry Schein by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.
In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
