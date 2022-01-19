World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Update

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in World Fuel Services by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Fuel Services by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 279,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.