Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,307 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $33.57.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

