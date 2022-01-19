Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 2,105 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

