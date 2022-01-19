Wrapmanager Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after buying an additional 99,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

RBA opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

