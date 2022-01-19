Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 1,622 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

