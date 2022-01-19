Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $55.80.

