X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $41.04. 170,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 287,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.