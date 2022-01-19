Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Xylem by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 17.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

