Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.96. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 342,636 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.1778823 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32. Insiders purchased a total of 41,111 shares of company stock valued at $69,544 over the last ninety days.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.