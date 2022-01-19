Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

