Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. NetApp reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,605. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

