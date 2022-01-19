Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $2.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.38. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

